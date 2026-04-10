Royal Enfield goes electric with launch of Flying Flea C6 urban motorcycle

Eicher Motors group firm Royal Enfield, known for its iconic Bullet motorcycles — celebrated in films and popular culture for their imposing design and distinctive exhaust note — on Thursday announced its entry into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of the sleek Flying Flea C6, designed for urban riding.

The Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6) is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), or ₹1.99 lakh under a battery-as-a-service model, the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Eicher Motors managing director and CEO of Royal Enfield, B. Govindarajan, said the introduction of the Flying Flea C6 marks the company’s “first step into electric motorcycling in our 125th year — a milestone that reflects both our legacy and our intent for new beginnings”.

“This is not just about going electric; it is about creating a new category of urban mobility rooted in experience, rather than just specifications or numbers,” he added.

The Flying Flea C6 draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, which was developed for military use, and has now been reimagined as an electric motorcycle for urban riding.

The bike has a top speed of 115 km/h and weighs 124 kg. It is powered by a 3.91 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G, along with remote monitoring, the company said in its filing.

It is equipped with a forged aluminium girder fork and an articulating mudguard. Other features include a round touchscreen display, a removable pillion seat and adjustable footpegs. The motorcycle runs on 19-inch wheels fitted with slim tyres.

The design incorporates battery fins arranged in varying sequences at the front and rear, creating a wing-like pattern. The model is available in Storm Black and Flea Green colour options.

Bookings for the motorcycle will open on April 10 at the Flying Flea store in Bengaluru, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of May 2026, the company said.