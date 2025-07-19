RIL net jumps 76% to record Rs 30,681 crore in Q1 on consumer businesses, Asian Paints sale

Reliance Industries has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹30,681 crore for the April-June quarter, reflecting a growth of 75.8 per cent over the year-ago period, driven by consumer businesses and a stake sale in Asian Paints.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹17,448 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations was up 5.26 per cent to ₹2.48 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 compared with ₹2.36 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Other income includes ₹8,924 crore, being proceeds of profit from the sale of listed investments (shares in Asian Paints), RIL stated in the filing.

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust all-around operational and financial performance.

“Consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter of FY26 improved strongly from the year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros.

“During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfilment and offering value-added solutions through the Jio-BP network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins,” Ambani said.

While Jio was helped by a rise in consumer base, the retail business delivered a steady performance due to an increase in footfalls at its expanded store network.

The mainstay oil refining and petrochemicals business, called O2C, posted a 1.5 per cent decline Y-o-Y due to a fall in crude prices and lower volumes on account of the planned shutdown. Segment revenues were supported by increased domestic placement of transportation fuels through Jio-bp.

Jio Platforms, the digital services business, posted a 25 per cent rise in net profit to ₹7,110 crore in the first quarter. Its consumer base rose to 498.1 million at June end from 488.2 million at March end, and average per user revenue increased to ₹208.8 from ₹206.2.

Jio Platforms’ gross revenue climbed 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹41,054 crore in Q1 FY26. Reliance Industries noted that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connections.

Profits from the retail business climbed 28.3 per cent to ₹3,271 crore as store count rose to 19,592 from 19,340 as on March 31.