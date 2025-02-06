MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Rapido proposes Rs 150-crore investment in mobility, infrastructure segment in Bengal

To further encourage women's participation in the transport sector, Rapido will provide financial assistance worth Rs 12 crore over the next three years, says the company

PTI Published 06.02.25, 07:57 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Ride-sharing platform Rapido has proposed to invest Rs 150 crore in the mobility and infrastructure segment in West Bengal with majority of the investment expected to go into urban mobility, the company said on Thursday.

Announcing the signing of an initial pact with the state's transport department to this effect, Rapido said as part of the partnership it will introduce a dedicated fleet of pink-coloured two-wheelers and four-wheelers, driven by women captains, ensuring a secure and comfortable experience for female passengers under its Pink Mobility Initiative, a programme designed to provide safe and reliable commuting options for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, executing 1 lakh rides per day across Bengal, Rapido's operations have become an integral part of daily commuting in the state, the company said.

"As part of this collaboration, Rapido will invest Rs 150 crore towards key initiatives focused on electric mobility, women's safety in transportation, and road safety awareness. A significant portion of this investment -- Rs 130 crore -- will be directed towards the development of urban electric mobility," Rapido said.

The company said it aims to deploy electric vehicles across Kolkata and other parts of the state while also working on building the necessary infrastructure to support a seamless transition to sustainable transportation for improving last-mile connectivity.

"West Bengal has always been an important market for us. Our investment in electric mobility and the Pink Mobility fleets reflect our commitment to sustainable and women-friendly transport solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Transport Department (of West Bengal)," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido.

To further encourage women's participation in the transport sector, Rapido will provide financial assistance worth Rs 12 crore over the next three years, enabling women captains to own and operate their vehicles, the company said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rapido Bike Ride Investment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

United Opp girds loins to fight Modi govt’s draft rules for University Grants Commission

Six non-BJP-ruled states draft 15-point resolution against proposed UGC rules, Rahul Gandhi calls the rules government attempt to push RSS agenda; education minister Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at ‘twisting’ of ‘progressive educational reforms into imaginary threats’
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

China has all along opposed moves to overstretch concept of national security or politicise trade

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT