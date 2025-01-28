MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'

Among the industrialists expected at the conclave are LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, officials said

PTI Published 28.01.25, 11:54 AM
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'.

The PM will inaugurate the business summit in Janata Maidan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several Union ministers, according to an official statement.

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, it said.

Among the industrialists expected at the conclave are LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, officials said.

The PM will also inaugurate the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, showcasing the state's achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

After the inauguration, Modi will leave Bhubaneswar for Dehradun.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

