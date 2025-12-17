Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft by a month, pushing curbs to January 23

Pakistan on Wednesday extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace by another month, pushing the restrictions to January 23, amid continuing diplomatic and aviation tensions between the two neighbours.

The airspace was first closed to Indian airlines in April following the Pahalgam attack. India has imposed a reciprocal ban on Pakistani aircraft.

The previous extension of the restriction was due to expire on December 24, but the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced that the ban would now remain in force for another month.

“Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft, including all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines, as well as Indian military flights,” the PAA said in a statement.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), the restriction, which has already been in effect, “will continue until January 23, 2026, as per the specified timings.”

Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) — Karachi and Lahore — according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document issued in 2022. The continued closure has forced Indian airlines to operate longer routes on several international sectors, adding to fuel costs and flight durations.

The NOTAM applies to both Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) FIRs.

A terror attack in April in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people led to a four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has several times extended its ban on Indian airlines flying over its airspace. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan.

