No need for panic buying of fuel, LPG: Indian Oil amid conflict with Pakistan

As tensions between India and Pakistan surged following a series of missile strikes, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) issued a public statement on Friday urging citizens to remain calm, assuring that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG in the country.

In a post on X, IOCL wrote, “Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.”

The clarification came amid a flurry of social media posts and videos showing long queues at fuel stations in several parts of the country. Many citizens, alarmed by developments along the border, rushed to fill up their tanks and stockpile fuel.

Pakistan launched missiles and drones at military installations in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot on Thursday night. The Indian army said its air defence systems intercepted and neutralised the threat.

While the cross-border strikes have heightened concerns among the public, fuel companies are attempting to dispel rumours and maintain normalcy. IOCL’s statement is part of that effort to prevent hoarding and unnecessary pressure on supply chains.