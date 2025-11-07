MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 November 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman says India needs big and world-class banks, talks on with RBI

Finance minister says ecosystem must support creation of large dynamic banks as unions oppose privatisation and seek stronger public sector lenders through capital infusion and reforms

Our Bureau Published 07.11.25, 07:38 AM
Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India File picture

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the country needs big and world-class banks, and discussions are on with the Reserve Bank and lenders in this regard.

“We are discussing with the RBI, we are discussing with banks. It’s not just by creating among those which exist today just by amalgamation. That can also be one of the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But you need to have an ecosystem and also an environment in which more banks can operate and operate to grow. That environment is actually well established in India, but it needs to be a bit more dynamic,” she said.

Unions on privatisation

Bank employees’ unions have criticised Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark on privatisation of state-owned lenders and demanded that they should rather be strengthened with capital support to further the financial inclusion drive.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing nine trade unions of officers and workmen across all banks, said: “If Indian banking today stands strong, it is because of resilience built under public ownership ... no country in the world has achieved universal banking through privatising banks. To say privatisation will still ensure inclusion is not supported by any evidence.”

The UFBU has demanded a categorical assurance from the Centre that no public sector bank will be privatised and strengthening of PSBs through capital support, technological modernisation and transparent governance, without privatisation.

RELATED TOPICS

Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Caste loyalties strong but as Bihar votes, youths ask: Where are the jobs?

In Sonpur, across the Ganga from Patna, three college students sitting on a motorcycle express anger at the police baton-charge on people protesting the leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam papers last year
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Talks with India going good, PM Modi has largely stopped buying oil from Russia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT