nasscom foundation names Jyoti Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer

nasscom foundation on Thursday announced the appointment of Jyoti Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Succeeding Nidhi Bhasin, Sharma brings over 20 years of experience in driving social impact and leading program development, resource mobilisation, and stakeholder engagement, according to a company statement.

"Her visionary leadership and deep expertise will be instrumental in scaling our impact through our flagship programmes, broadening our reach, and driving meaningful change through the innovative use of technology," nasscom foundation Chairman Rostow Ravanan said.

Established in 2001, nasscom foundation is a not-for-profit organisation representing the Indian tech industry.

Sharma said she will work towards strengthening nasscom foundation’s TechForGood legacy by broadening its reach and deepening its impact.

"My focus is to ensure that the synergy of technology and social innovation paves the way for India to achieve its vision of digital equity and inclusive growth," she said.

An alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Sharma has held leadership roles at Organic Cotton Accelerator, the European Commission, World Resources Institute, Magic Bus India Foundation, Action Aid, and Save the Children.

