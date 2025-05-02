Mixed fortunes for carmakers in April as Maruti, Mahindra gain but Tata, Hyundai slip

Car makers saw growth in April 2025 despite tough demand conditions. While Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra reported an increase in vehicle dispatches, Tata Motors and Hyundai saw a decline in sales compared with April 2024.

Mahindra and Tata Motors have both clocked higher sales than Hyundai, moving up the ladder to the second and third positions during the month in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, ahead of Hyundai which came in at the fourth position.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported a 1 per cent year-on-year increase in total domestic dispatches (including PVs and LCV Super Carry) in April at 1,42,053 units. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 1,38,704 units compared with 1,37,952 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, dropped to 6,332 units against 11,519 units in April last year. Dispatches of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, however, rose to 61,591 units from 56,953 units a year ago.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 59,022 units last month compared with 56,553 units earlier.

“Despite a challenging market environment and no model launches, we have managed to maintain our performance, with wholesales of around 1.42 lakh units, which is better than April 2024,” MSI senior executive officer (marketing & sales) Partho Banerjee said.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its utility vehicle sales surged 28 per cent to 52,330 units in the domestic market last month against 41,008 units in the year-ago period.

“Building on the strong momentum of last year’s performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52,330 units, a growth of 28 per cent and total vehicle sales of 84,170 units, a 19 per cent growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings,” M&M Ltd president - automotive division Veejay Nakra said.

Tata Motors reported a 6 per cent dip in its passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, in the domestic market at 45,199 units against 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year.

Hyundai said its dispatches in the domestic market stood at 44,374 units in April, a dip of 12 per cent compared with 50,201 units in the year-ago period.

“While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macroeconomic factors, we continue to champion ‘Make in India, Made for the World’, emphasising the company’s strong focus on exports,” Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

Kia India reported an 18 per cent on-year increase in domestic wholesales to 23,623 units against 19,968 units to dealers in April 2024.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its sales increased 33 per cent year-on-year to 27,324 units in April. JSW MG Motor India said its sales increased 23 per cent year-on-year to 5,829 units in April.