MakeMyTrip, Adani Airport launch online duty-free pre-booking service for international travellers

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership to enable international travellers browse and pre-book duty-free products on the travel booking platform before departure or arrival at Adani-managed airports.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

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Additional services will be introduced in phases, MakeMyTrip stated.

The initiative allows travellers to plan purchases in advance and access online-exclusive offers, shifting shopping decisions to the trip planning stage. This is expected to reduce time spent browsing and queuing at airport retail outlets.

Passengers can collect their pre-booked items at designated duty-free stores across Adani-managed airports.

“By enabling duty-free pre-booking through MakeMyTrip, we are bringing more convenience to international travellers. The integration allows travellers to plan purchases in advance, save time at the airport, and access curated offers, making the duty-free experience simpler and more rewarding,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The partnership is positioned as part of a broader push to integrate travel services into a single platform. The companies said the move aligns with efforts to improve the overall travel experience by combining booking, planning and shopping.