Hyundai to roll out first mass-market electric car from Chennai, strengthen Tamil Nadu's role as EV hub

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it will roll out two new models from the Chennai manufacturing facility, including its first mass-market EV, within this year, and said it is committed to making Tamil Nadu its 'Flagship EV Hub for India'.

The company said it is well-positioned to further expand coverage across all major cities and highways over the next 2-3 years backed by a strategically distributed network of high-capacity chargers across key urban and transit corridors, in line with its plans to broaden affordable EV offerings in India.

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The Tamil Nadu government and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also jointly announced a skill development collaboration to enhance the global employability of the state's youth. The initiative will kick off operations in December 2027.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, "We will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including our first mass-market dedicated EV within this year, marking a significant step towards accelerating EV adoption and building a strong EV ecosystem.

"Alongside advancing EV localisation, we are equally focused on developing a future-ready skilled workforce, enabling talent to support future automotive technologies".

HMIL has so far exported over 3.9 million vehicles made in Tamil Nadu to more than 150 countries.

The company has established Tamil Nadu's first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and is localising power electronics and other key components.

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