Maharashtra: Gautam Adani visits Tarapur nuclear site to gain insights into India's energy sector

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and senior officials visited the Tarapur Maharashtra Site (TMS) to gain insights into nuclear power technology and its operational aspects, as per a Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) release.

The TMS consists of two atomic power stations.

The delegation also included senior officials from Adani Energy, Adani Green, and the energy strategy division of the conglomerate.

According to an official communication from the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), the visiting officials were briefed about India's nuclear power programme on Sunday.

The session covered the current status of the country's nuclear energy sector, its strategic importance, and future vision.

Senior officials from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) headquarters, along with the site management, led the presentations.

Adani Group officials were taken on a field tour of the TAPS 3&4 plant areas, where they were given a detailed overview of plant operations. Experts explained the key technological aspects, safety measures, and the role of nuclear energy in India's energy transition, the release stated.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to open up the nuclear power sector for private players in Budget 2025-26 and announced a Rs 20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission for research in the field, to set up five small and modular reactors by 2033.

