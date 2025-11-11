MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Liquor prices set to rise in Bengal from next month after state hikes excise duty rates

Distributors told to clear existing stock by November 30 as revised excise duty on IMFL and country liquor comes into effect ahead of the festive and peak sales season in December

Our Bureau Published 11.11.25, 07:29 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Liquor prices in Bengal could increase by 10 to 40 from next month following a notification from the state excise department. This revision mandates higher rates of additional excise duty on both Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor.

Industry sources said that distributors and wholesalers across the state have been told to clear existing stock at old prices by November 30, and any unsold inventory post-deadline must be sold under the new pricing structure, with the compulsory application of a new Maximum Retail Price (MRP) sticker.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the new labels are yet to be registered, sources said that prices of standard 180 ml bottles could increase by 10 to 20 and 750 ml bottles could increase by as much as 40 per bottle. “There will be more clarity when the new prices come in by this month-end,” a distributor said.

The increase in excise duty comes ahead of the peak sales period in December and January. Moreover, with the GST rate reforms, the tax on most goods and services has been brought under the 5 and 18 per cent tax brackets, leading to a loss in revenue for the state.

RELATED TOPICS

Liquor Sales Bengal Government Excise Duty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Red Fort blast rocks Delhi: Haryana-registered car explodes near Metro station

Asked whether it was a terror attack, a senior Delhi police officer said: “The nature of the blast has not yet been determined. The investigation is being conducted from every angle, and the terror angle is not ruled out.”
Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering in Gorakhpur on Monday.
Quote left Quote right

We will make singing Vande Mataram compulsory in every school in Uttar Pradesh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT