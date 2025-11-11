Liquor prices set to rise in Bengal from next month after state hikes excise duty rates

Liquor prices in Bengal could increase by ₹10 to ₹40 from next month following a notification from the state excise department. This revision mandates higher rates of additional excise duty on both Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor.

Industry sources said that distributors and wholesalers across the state have been told to clear existing stock at old prices by November 30, and any unsold inventory post-deadline must be sold under the new pricing structure, with the compulsory application of a new Maximum Retail Price (MRP) sticker.

While the new labels are yet to be registered, sources said that prices of standard 180 ml bottles could increase by ₹10 to ₹20 and 750 ml bottles could increase by as much as ₹40 per bottle. “There will be more clarity when the new prices come in by this month-end,” a distributor said.

The increase in excise duty comes ahead of the peak sales period in December and January. Moreover, with the GST rate reforms, the tax on most goods and services has been brought under the 5 and 18 per cent tax brackets, leading to a loss in revenue for the state.