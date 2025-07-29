Lenskart plans $1 billion maiden offer, joins India’s growing IPO pipeline

Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions is planning to file for an initial public offering of about $1 billion as early as this week, sources said, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company, backed by the SoftBank group, is finalising the valuation as it prepares to submit its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private.

Global investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co., and TPG Inc. are among the backers of the company, founded in 2010.

With the potential IPO, Lenskart joins the rush for listings in India as shares bounce back from their April low on easing fears of a damaging global trade war and the nation’s growth prospects.

The offering comes as Indian technology start-ups increasingly turn to the local stock market instead of share sales overseas. Another SoftBank-backed firm, InModi, is aiming to file for a $1 billion IPO this year, sources told Bloomberg.

In June 2024, Lenskart raised $200 million from Temasek Holdings and Fidelity Management & Research at a $5 billion valuation, according to Avendus Capital, an adviser on the deal. Fidelity has since revised its internal estimate of the company’s value to $6.1 billion, based on April portfolio disclosures.