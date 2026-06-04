Karan Adani meets Bengal CM, triggers fresh buzz over Tajpur port investment plans

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), and son of business tycoon Gautam Adani, met Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna on Wednesday evening.

Though officials did not share details of the meeting, it came a day before Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s scheduled meeting with the Bengal CM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit by Adani within a month of the BJP government assuming office has triggered speculation over whether it is reviving its interest in Bengal’s maritime sector.

Moreover, the Adani group has a substantial footprint across key infrastructure sectors — including roads, airports, power transmission, data centres and city gas distribution — positioning it as a natural partner for a BJP-led government seeking to accelerate private investment in the state’s infrastructure build-out.

APSEZ was initially a successful bidder for the proposed Tajpur deep sea port but later the TMC government cancelled the tender and went for a re-bid. Adani has also picked up a 40 acre plot in Rajarhat for a data centre.