JSW MG Motor India to raise prices of select models by up to 2% from April 1

JSW MG Motor India on Monday announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent on select models effective April 1, 2026, citing rising input costs.

The increase will apply to the company’s mainline portfolio, while its premium electric vehicles — MG M9 and Cyberster — retailed through the MG Select channel, will remain unaffected.

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"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," the company said in a statement.

Currently, the automaker offers a mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles in India, with prices ranging from the Comet EV, starting at Rs 4.99 lakh plus Rs 3.2/kmw for battery subscription, to Rs 38.33 lakh for its top-end SUV Gloster.