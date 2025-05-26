JioStar to stream India’s 2025–26 England tour as Sony keeps TV rights

Leading broadcaster JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Monday announced a collaboration for the Indian cricket team's tour of England in 2025 and 2026.

Under the agreement, JioStar will hold the streaming rights, while SPNI will retain the television broadcast rights.

As part of the sharing arrangement, JioStar will exclusively stream all the matches of India’s tours of England on its OTT platform JioHotstar, including Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals, while SPNI will retain the television rights.

The five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025, will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. The series will also be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with Sony retaining linear broadcast rights.

"The combination of JioHostar's deep digital footprint with SPNI's broadcast network will universalise access to India's tours of England," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports and Live experiences, JioStar.

The series kicks off with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2), Lord’s (July 10), Manchester (July 23) and concluding at The Oval (July 31).

"The arrangement also includes the 2026 white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, to be played during India’s return tour of England," it said.

SPNI had secured exclusive India rights to England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) properties in 2023 under an eight-year deal running through 2031.

"We are thrilled to bring this fantastic partnership to cricket fans for India’s tour to England! Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar - This first of its kind partnership will hope to redefine cricket coverage," said Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India.

