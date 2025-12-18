ITC to add three new hotels in West Bengal, says chairman Sanjiv Puri

ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri on Thursday announced plans to expand the company’s hospitality presence in West Bengal with three new hotels, in addition to five properties already in the pipeline.

Addressing the Business & Industry Conclave 2025, Puri said ITC is in the process of acquiring land for new hotel projects in Darjeeling, Kurseong and the Sundarbans, as the company looks to capitalise on the state’s growing tourism potential.

“These projects will further strengthen ITC's presence in Bengal's hospitality sector,” he said, while complimenting the state government for West Bengal emerging as a preferred destination for international tourists.

Puri, however, did not disclose capital expenditure and other project details.

Currently, ITC operates seven hotels in West Bengal, including two super luxury properties in Kolkata — ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal. In addition, the company has five more hotels under development through partnerships, including a super luxury property under a new brand planned for Siliguri, Puri said.

Highlighting the company’s long-standing association with the state, he said ITC has had a presence in Kolkata for 115 years, with business interests spanning agriculture, manufacturing and services.

ITC has invested around USD 1 billion in West Bengal over the past decade, he added, noting that capital flows to regions where it can “flourish and multiply”.

“Bengal is now future-ready,” Puri asserted, citing governance and opportunity as key factors driving ITC’s expansion in the state.

He said ITC operates 20 manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, six of which are owned by the company. The firm’s food processing capacity in the state is among the largest in the country, he added, pointing to the Panchala plant, which has expanded from three production lines in 2019 to eight currently.

Puri also highlighted ITC’s growing technology footprint, noting that an AI centre inaugurated last year is working in partnership with Google to develop digital solutions and position West Bengal as an emerging hub for AI-led innovation.

In the agri sector, he said ITC is working with around 3 lakh farmers across 18 districts through its ITCMaars platform and allied initiatives in seed development, potato cultivation and dairy.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to the state, Puri said ITC would continue to make sustained investments in West Bengal, adding that the “pace of transformation will only accelerate in the coming years”.