MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 August 2025

IndiGo ready to resume direct India–China flights, says CEO Pieter Elbers

On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said India and China are in an 'advanced stage' of negotiations to resume direct flights between the two countries soon

PTI Published 13.08.25, 11:10 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said the airline stands ready to resume direct flights between India and China.

On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said India and China are in an "advanced stage" of negotiations to resume direct flights between the two countries soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elbers said IndiGo operated daily flights between India and China prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read

"The airline stands ready to resume these services as soon as bilateral arrangements between the two countries allow," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elbers also said that guided by its entrepreneurial spirit, the airline remains committed to identifying and pursuing commercially viable opportunities.

IndiGo was operating daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020, and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services.

The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Air India also had flights from Delhi to Shanghai, and those were also suspended in early 2020.

On January 27 this year, India and China in principle agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries as part of certain people-centric steps to "stabilise and rebuild" the bilateral ties.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pieter Elbers Coronavirus Pandemic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US President Donald Trump’s tariffs stand in the way of Bengal’s bicycles, gold, tea

From Unirox Bikes whose deal with Walmart is in limbo to anxiety in gems and jewellery sector, the effects of Washington’s trade war are already being felt in India
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

The judiciary bears the solemn responsibility to have the courage to tell uncomfortable truths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT