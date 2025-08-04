MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 04 August 2025

IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Jabalpur airport, takes off for Mumbai after four hours

Most of the passengers of the stranded flight were later flown to their destination via Bengaluru and Delhi, says an airport official

PTI Published 04.08.25, 07:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI picture

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a flat tyre in the apron of the Dumna airport in Jabalpur on Monday, delaying its take-off by more than four hours, an airport official said.

Most of the passengers of the stranded flight were later flown to their destination via Bengaluru and Delhi after a replacement tyre was flown in from Delhi, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo spokesperson could not be contacted for comments.

The IndiGo flight arrived at the Dumna airport from Mumbai at noon. One of the tyres of the aircraft deflated while it was parked in the apron after the passengers had alighted safely, Dumna Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey told PTI over the phone.

The IndiGo aircraft was to return to Mumbai at 12.40 pm, but it couldn't due to the tyre problem, he added.

The delayed flight with some passengers onboard returned to Mumbai at 5.30 pm after the rear tyre was replaced, the director said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Jabalpur Mumbai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA: Donald Trump

US President says India making profit from Russian oil: 'They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed'
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

TMC says Delhi police tortured Bengali workers for speaking Bangla

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT