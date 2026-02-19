MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 February 2026

Nvidia says India emerging as major AI hub with growing ecosystem partnerships

NPCI collaboration and new infrastructure ventures signal push to scale sovereign capabilities and boost computing capacity

Our Bureau Published 19.02.26, 04:43 AM
Nvidia India AI ecosystem

A worker makes a logo with flowers in New Delhi on Wednesday. Reuters

India, with its deep base of developers, start-ups and partners, has become one of the most important hubs for AI innovation, said Nvidia managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, while highlighting that the company was working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate transformation and supercharge growth.

Nvidia’s diversity of partnerships is critical as AI is not a single product, nor a lone one-off breakthrough, he said, likening artificial intelligence to a five-layer cake spanning energy (as the base), with chips, infrastructure, models and applications on top. Each of the layers has its own diverse ecosystem, and Nvidia is working with India’s technology leaders at every single level of the stack, Dhupar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid questions over CEO Jensen Huang’s absence at the India AI Impact Summit, Dhupar said the top official was unwell after weeks of extensive travel and has deputed Jay Puri to lead the company delegation at the event.

NPCI tie-up

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Nvidia to scale and advance its sovereign AI model capabilities, purpose-built for India’s payments ecosystem. The initiative will support the evolving requirements of large-scale, real-time payment systems.

L&T venture

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Nvidia to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global AI powerhouse.

Yotta to spend $2bn

Yotta Data Services will spend over $2 billion on Nvidia’s latest chips to set up an artificial intelligence computing hub as it prepares to float its shares, it said on Wednesday. Yotta plans to raise up to $1.2 billion from investors to fund its expansion ahead of an initial public offering, CEO Sunil Gupta said.

RELATED TOPICS

Nvidia Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India eyes US coking coal and tech imports under interim trade pact to cut reliance risks

'Doing a (trade) deal with America is good for India,' Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, adding it opens huge opportunities for Indian firms
Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
Quote left Quote right

We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT