Nvidia says India emerging as major AI hub with growing ecosystem partnerships

India, with its deep base of developers, start-ups and partners, has become one of the most important hubs for AI innovation, said Nvidia managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, while highlighting that the company was working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate transformation and supercharge growth.

Nvidia’s diversity of partnerships is critical as AI is not a single product, nor a lone one-off breakthrough, he said, likening artificial intelligence to a five-layer cake spanning energy (as the base), with chips, infrastructure, models and applications on top. Each of the layers has its own diverse ecosystem, and Nvidia is working with India’s technology leaders at every single level of the stack, Dhupar said.

Amid questions over CEO Jensen Huang’s absence at the India AI Impact Summit, Dhupar said the top official was unwell after weeks of extensive travel and has deputed Jay Puri to lead the company delegation at the event.

NPCI tie-up

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Nvidia to scale and advance its sovereign AI model capabilities, purpose-built for India’s payments ecosystem. The initiative will support the evolving requirements of large-scale, real-time payment systems.

L&T venture

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Nvidia to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global AI powerhouse.

Yotta to spend $2bn

Yotta Data Services will spend over $2 billion on Nvidia’s latest chips to set up an artificial intelligence computing hub as it prepares to float its shares, it said on Wednesday. Yotta plans to raise up to $1.2 billion from investors to fund its expansion ahead of an initial public offering, CEO Sunil Gupta said.