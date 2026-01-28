MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India’s industrial output grows 7.8% in December 2025, highest in over two years

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7% in December 2024

PTI Published 28.01.26, 04:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's industrial production growth accelerated to over a two-year high of 7.8 per cent in December 2025, driven by strong performances in mining, manufacturing and electricity, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7 per cent in December 2024.

"Industry momentum further strengthened in December 2025 as the Index of Industrial production rose by 7.8 per cent, reaching its highest level in over 2 years, after registering a high growth of 7.2 per cent (RE) in November 2025," an official statement said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for November 2025 to 7.2 per cent from the provisional estimate of 6.7 per cent released last month.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 8.1 per cent in December 2025 compared to 3.7 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production rose by 6.8 per cent against a growth of 2.7 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power generation grew by 6.3 per cent in December 2025, compared to 6.2 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-December period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth slowed to 3.9 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

