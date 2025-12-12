India’s EV battery demand to jump 14-fold by 2032; next-generation battery systems to reshape market

India’s demand for electric-vehicle batteries is projected to soar from 17.7 GWh in 2025 to 256.3 GWh by 2032, a 14-fold jump that marks one of the fastest expansions of any clean-energy sector in the country, according to a new report by Customised Energy Solutions (CES).

The 2025 EV Battery Technology Review Report attributes the growth to converging forces: rising fuel prices, surging consumer interest, aggressive model rollouts, and sustained policy support. The report estimates a compound annual growth rate of 35% through 2032, calling it a “seismic shift” for India’s automotive landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

As global electric mobility accelerates, the report highlights rapid advancements in battery chemistry, performance, and manufacturing.

Also Read Call to EV giant to manufacture in India as Tesla opens first centre in Mumbai

“Breakthroughs in battery chemistry are at the core of India’s EV revolution. Innovations like LFP Gen 4 and the emergence of sodium-ion technology are not just technical upgrades; they’re game-changers,” Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director at CES, said. “They will make electric vehicles more affordable, safer, and able to go farther on a single charge.”

The analysis points to intensifying global research pushing lithium-ion, next-generation LFP, and NCM technologies toward higher energy density and lower cost — a shift central to India’s long-term electrification strategy.

The report notes that LFP Gen 4 cells are now exceeding 300 Wh/kg, enabling longer driving ranges and potentially lower vehicle prices. Meanwhile, sodium-ion and solid-state batteries are entering the market, offering solutions tailored for India’s diverse vehicle classes, from two and three-wheelers to premium passenger cars and commercial fleets.

Also Read EV production scheme sees low response as OEMs await clarity on India-EU FTA

Hina Badgujar, CES said: "The next few years will be pivotal in shaping a sustainable future for our nation’s transport and energy sectors." Indian battery manufacturers are responding with major capacity expansions and technology diversification.

However, the report flags persistent challenges that need to be urgently addressed through targeted policy intervention, strategic investments, and enhanced industry collaboration to ensure India can meet its electrification goals and establish a resilient domestic battery ecosystem.

China’s export controls on critical materials and battery know-how, including synthetic graphite, are slowing gigafactory buildouts and exposing the supply chain to risk. High upfront capital requirements, limited domestic mineral reserves, and ongoing technology dependence remain substantial obstacles to India’s ambition for self-reliant battery manufacturing at scale.

Established in 1998, CES assists clients in managing and staying ahead of the changes in the energy markets.

CES is the pioneer for setting up the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), which is a premier industry body dedicated to promoting energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen adoption in India.