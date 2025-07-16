Call to EV giant to manufacture in India as Tesla opens first centre in Mumbai

Tesla’s first experience centre in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at the launch, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government wants to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and invited the global EV major to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

At the launch, Tesla displayed two Model Y cars made in China and its supercharger, which it will install at eight different locations in Mumbai and in and around New Delhi, where it is also expected to open its next showroom.

“We are here to create the ecosystem, to invest in the necessary infrastructure including the charging infrastructure. We are building from 0 to 100. It will take time to cover the whole country,” Isabel Fan, a regional director at Tesla, said

“One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station,” said M&M chairman Anand Mahindra.