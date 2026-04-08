Indian carriers cancel over 10,000 flights amid West Asia conflict, Air India hikes fuel surcharge

Indian carriers have cancelled over 10,000 flights since the onset of the West Asia conflict, as escalating tensions and airspace restrictions disrupted international operations, a senior government official said.

The widespread closures of key transit corridors forced airlines to suspend or reroute services, particularly on long-haul routes to Europe and North America.

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“On an average, Indian carriers used to fly about 300 to 350 flights daily to West Asia (both ways put together). Today, that number has come down to 80-90. That takes the total (flights cancelled) since the beginning of the situation, that is from February 28, to over 10,000,” Asangba Chuba Ao, joint secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, said.

Air India surcharge

Air India has announced revised fuel surcharges ranging from ₹299 to ₹899 for domestic flights and $24 to $280 for international flights after a surge in global jet fuel prices amid the ongoing conflict.

The revised fuel surcharge will be effective from April 8 for domestic routes as well as SAARC countries, West Asia, Southeast Asia, China, Singapore and Africa. While for Europe, North America and Australia, it will come into force from April 10.

Revisions to fuel surcharge on flights to and from Bangladesh and destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, will be advised in due course, the carrier said. PTI