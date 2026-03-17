India-US trade deal signing delayed as Washington reshapes global tariff rules

India will sign the interim trade agreement with the US once the new global tariff architecture of America falls in place, a government official said on Monday.

“Because at the end of it, each country is doing a deal as a part of a package where one is at comparative advantage... vis-à-vis competitors,” the official said.

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India and the US last month announced finalisation of a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, which was to be signed in March. According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent.

However, the tariff architecture in the US has changed following its Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Subsequently, the US imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries for 150 days from February 24.

“The deal was to be signed in March. (But) When we said this, that time, the Supreme Court judgment on IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs had not come. Now, with the Supreme Court judgment on IEEPA tariffs, the tariffs per se don’t exist.

“Now there are tariffs under Article 122, which is related to the balance of payment crisis, which are for five months. And the tariff is around 10 per cent. So, the deal that we finalise and sign has to be against the tariff structure or the comparative advantage that India gets in the US market,” the official said.

He said the US is working to recreate a global tariff architecture. “Once they are on that pathway, they can create that. I think at that juncture, it would be right to sign the deal,” the official said.

The pact, the official said, has already been finalised and decided upon, and both teams are negotiating to iron out the finer details.

“But actual signing, to my mind, will be done when the new architecture of tariff globally will be in place,” the official added.

“If the global architecture is exactly the way the IEEPA tariffs were there, then it may also remain so. If it is different, then it may change. So we will have to wait to see how it goes,” another official said.

"There is nothing that indicates a standoff. There is nothing that the deal is not there."

The trade deal is about comparative and preferential market access to each other. The 18 per cent tariff on India was the lowest among its competitors, including China, Vietnam and Thailand, the official added.