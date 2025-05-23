MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 May 2025

India to make strong case with FATF to put Pakistan back in 'grey list'

India feels that Pakistan has failed to act on terror emanating from its territory and has been diverting funds from multilateral agencies to buy arms and ammunition

PTI Published 23.05.25, 03:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

India will make a strong case with FATF to revert Pakistan to its "grey list" for failure to comply with anti-money laundering and terror financing rules, a government source said.

"We will be taking it up (with the FATF)," the source said when asked whether India will make a case with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan in the grey list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

India feels that Pakistan has failed to act on terror emanating from its territory and has been diverting funds from multilateral agencies to buy arms and ammunition.

Countries which fail to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, and are under increased monitoring, are placed in the grey list of FATF.

When FATF places a jurisdiction under increased monitoring, it means the country has committed to resolving swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring.

The FATF plenary, a decision-making body, meets thrice a year -- in February, June and October.

In 2018, Pakistan was placed in the FATF's grey list and had given an action plan for the country to curb money laundering and terror financing. Following that, in 2022, FATF removed Pakistan from the list.

India had earlier this month opposed release of the tranche of the IMF's bailout package to Pakistan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Pakistan Pahalgam Terror Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump recommends 50% tariff on EU goods starting June 1, citing tough trade relations

The European Union has been pushing for a jointly agreed framework text for the talks but the two sides remain too far apart
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT