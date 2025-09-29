MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 29 September 2025

India plans mandatory acoustic vehicle alerting system in all electric vehicles by 2027

The ministry in a draft notification said that all new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles manufactured after October 2026 must be equipped with the safety feature

PTI Published 29.09.25, 05:26 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) mandatory for all electric cars, buses and trucks with effect October 1, 2027, keeping road safety in mind.

The ministry in a draft notification said that all new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles manufactured after October 2026 must be equipped with AVAS, a safety feature in EVs to emit an artificial sound to alert pedestrians and other road users about their presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Provided also that, on and after 1st October 2026 in case of new models and 1st October 2027 in case of existing models, electrified vehicles of category M and N shall be fitted with AVAS meeting requirements with regard to audibility as specified in AIS-173, as amended from time to time," the notification said.

Electrified vehicles of Category M include electric cars and buses designed for passenger transport, while Category N comprises electric-powered trucks and goods vehicles.

Countries like the US, Japan and some of the European Union nations have already mandated uses of AVAS in hybrid vehicles.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Electric Vehicle (EV)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Enough is enough’: Massive protests erupt in PoK as civil society groups demand reforms

The protests, reportedly the largest in recent history, have prompted Islamabad to deploy heavy security and cut internet access across the region in a bid to curb mobilisation
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

What was wrong in Ladakh demanding democracy? The govt should deal with people sensibly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT