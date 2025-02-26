MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India looking at increasing its target to blend ethanol with petrol to over 20%, says Hardeep S Puri

Puri said that all the fossil fuel production companies will achieve net zero by 2045, even though India has developmental challenges

PTI Published 26.02.25, 02:37 PM
Hardeep S Puri

Hardeep S Puri PTI

India is looking at increasing its target to blend ethanol with petrol to more than 20 per cent and has formed a committee under the NITI Aayog to look into it, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep S Puri said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, he said 19.6 per cent blending has already been achieved.

"We will be looking at more than 20 per cent blending of biofuel. Already a NITI Aayog group has been set up and they are looking into it," he said.

Puri said that all the fossil fuel production companies will achieve net zero by 2045, even though India has developmental challenges.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

