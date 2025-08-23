MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 August 2025

India in talks for free trade pacts with EU, US, Chile and Peru: Piyush Goyal

The commerce ministry is engaged in these negotiations day in and day out, Goyal said

PTI Published 23.08.25, 07:25 PM
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal PTI

India is negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with several countries, including the European Union, the US, Chile, and Peru, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He said the world is looking at India, and several developed economies are negotiating FTAs with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commerce ministry is engaged in these negotiations day in and day out, Goyal said.

Also Read

"Subah ke samay Australia aur Japan me daftar khul jaate hain, doopahar ka samay hota hai toh Europe khul jata hai, shaam ke samay hota hai toh America se baat-chhit shuru ho jati hai...Peru, Chile se baat chhit shuru ho jati hai (In the morning, offices open in Australia and Japan; by afternoon, Europe is active; in the evening, discussions begin with the US...and with Peru and Chile)," he said.

The minister was addressing the Entrepreneur and Traders Leadership Summit here.

India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. The US has deferred its visit for the sixth round of talks in India. It assumes significance as the US has imposed a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, starting from August 27.

At present, a 25 per cent duty is in place.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Piyush Goyal Free Trade Agreement (FTA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-India trade deal talks still on, 'red lines' to be defended, says Jaishankar

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil
Opposition vice-presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy
Quote left Quote right

Home minister's constitutional duty is to protect the life, liberty, and property of every citizen

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT