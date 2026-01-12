MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 January 2026

IHCL secures trademark registration for ‘Taj’ sonic sound, a first for India’s hospitality sector

The registration legally protects the marquee brand Taj's distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, recognising sound as a core brand asset, India's largest hospitality firm

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.01.26, 03:35 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced that it has secured trademark registration for the ‘Taj’ sonic sound, marking the first sound mark registration for a brand in India’s hospitality sector.

The registration legally protects the iconic Taj brand’s distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, with IHCL stating that it recognises sound as a core brand asset for the country’s largest hospitality company.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the marketplace becoming increasingly experience-driven, sonic branding is playing a growing role in shaping emotional memory and strengthening consumer recall beyond traditional visual cues.

As hospitality brands expand into immersive, multi-sensory experiences, sound has emerged as a key touchpoint for building trust, familiarity and emotional resonance with guests.

Commenting on the development, Rajendra Misra, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, IHCL, said, "Being recognised as the world's strongest hotel brand carries with it the responsibility to lead all facets, including how brand equity is protected.

This sound mark registration reinforces our position as a pioneer in brand protection, reflecting a forward-looking approach to intellectual property that aligns with the evolving ways in which guests engage with and connect with our brands."

RELATED TOPICS

Taj Hotels Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bird strike; all passengers safe

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 437 en route from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, suffered damage to its front portion following the bird hit during the flight
(left to right) Will Smith, Shah Rukh Khan
Quote left Quote right

I want Shah Rukh to put me in something. Was in talks with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT