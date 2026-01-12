IHCL secures trademark registration for ‘Taj’ sonic sound, a first for India’s hospitality sector

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced that it has secured trademark registration for the ‘Taj’ sonic sound, marking the first sound mark registration for a brand in India’s hospitality sector.

The registration legally protects the iconic Taj brand’s distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, with IHCL stating that it recognises sound as a core brand asset for the country’s largest hospitality company.

With the marketplace becoming increasingly experience-driven, sonic branding is playing a growing role in shaping emotional memory and strengthening consumer recall beyond traditional visual cues.

As hospitality brands expand into immersive, multi-sensory experiences, sound has emerged as a key touchpoint for building trust, familiarity and emotional resonance with guests.

Commenting on the development, Rajendra Misra, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, IHCL, said, "Being recognised as the world's strongest hotel brand carries with it the responsibility to lead all facets, including how brand equity is protected.

This sound mark registration reinforces our position as a pioneer in brand protection, reflecting a forward-looking approach to intellectual property that aligns with the evolving ways in which guests engage with and connect with our brands."