Anchoring the storm

Indian households have spent the last few years learning to adapt to rate hikes, inflation spikes and market swings. What 2026 has added is something more unsettling — a geopolitical shock reshaping the global economic order, even as domestic policy holds its ground.

On April 8, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, maintaining a neutral stance. This was the first MPC meeting of FY27, conducted under conditions no one had fully priced in.

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The world has changed

The RBI’s decision to hold was not a vote of confidence in the status quo. It was a deliberate pause in the face of genuine uncertainty.

The conflict in West Asia has severely disrupted global supply chains, posing what the MPC called an unprecedented dual challenge of higher prices and lower growth simultaneously. That is the worst combination for monetary policy. Cut rates to support growth and you risk stoking inflation. Raise rates to anchor prices and you compound the growth damage. The RBI chose neither path, opting instead to watch and wait.

The Strait of Hormuz sits at the centre of this. Shipping disruptions have driven up freight and insurance costs, energy prices have hardened and the US dollar has rallied on safe-haven demand, putting pressure on the rupee.

For Indian families, none of this is abstract. Higher crude prices show up in fuel costs, and a weaker rupee raises the cost of imported goods. Both feed into the household budget, quietly but measurably.

Numbers tell a steadier story

The domestic picture remains resilient. Real GDP grew at 7.6 per cent in 2025-26, driven by private consumption, fixed investment and a buoyant services sector, and the RBI projects growth at 6.9 per cent for 2026-27, which remains strong by any global comparison.

On inflation, headline CPI stood at 3.2 per cent in February 2026, comfortably within the RBI’s 4 per cent target. Core inflation excluding precious metals was lower still at 2.1 per cent, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain subdued.

However, the MPC is not complacent about this. Full-year CPI inflation for FY27 is projected at 4.6 per cent, with Q3 expected to peak at 5.2 per cent. Higher global energy prices have already begun passing through into premium petrol, LPG and industrial diesel, and possible El Niño conditions add another layer of risk through the monsoon season.

The direction of travel for inflation is upward in the near term and households should factor that into their planning.

How it affects your budget

The 125 basis points of cumulative rate cuts through 2025 have already reduced borrowing costs meaningfully, and a hold does not reverse that.

What it signals is that further cuts are not imminent.For floating-rate borrowers, EMIs are not going up but are also unlikely to fall anytime soon.

This is a window worth using. If your lender has not fully passed on earlier rate cuts, it is worth pushing for a repricing, because on a ₹50 lakh home loan, even a modest 25 bps reduction in effective rate translates into nearly ₹1.85 lakh interest savings over a 20-year tenure.

There is a second pressure point worth addressing in context. The January 2026 DA hike for central government employees and pensioners has not yet been announced, missing the usual March timeline for the first time in a decade. This should be read as administrative sequencing rather than any signal that the hike will be skipped.

DA revisions are formula-driven, based on the 12-month average of

CPI-IW inflation, and current data already points to a 2 per cent increase, taking the rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

The delay is largely attributable to alignment work around the transition to the 8th Pay Commission. Once announced, the hike will apply retrospectively from January 1, 2026, with full arrears. At a basic pay of ₹56,100, that translates into a monthly gain of over ₹1,100 and arrears of roughly ₹6,700 to ₹7,000 for the first quarter. For the more than one crore beneficiaries waiting on this, the money is coming. The timeline has shifted, but the entitlement has not.

Discipline is the strategy

The share of equities and mutual funds in annual household financial savings has risen from roughly 2 per cent in FY12 to over 15 per cent by FY25, with retail investors increasingly using capital markets for retirement, education and long-term wealth creation. Geopolitical volatility tests that discipline. When crude spikes and markets correct, the instinct to pause or exit feels rational, but it is worth resisting.

The MPC’s own assessment is that India’s fundamentals are on stronger footing now than in previous crisis periods, and that assessment applies equally to household portfolios. Long-term investment goals do not change because of a temporary ceasefire or its breakdown.

The 2022-23 tightening cycle taught floating-rate borrowers that EMIs can rise faster than incomes adjust, and the lesson that followed was straightforward. Keeping three to six months of expenses in liquid instruments, rather than locked into long-tenure deposits, means households are not forced into poor financial decisions at the worst possible moments.

The RBI has chosen to wait and watch, and Indian households would do well to adopt the same posture. Not paralysis, but a deliberate recalibration of EMI exposure, liquidity buffers and investment discipline.

The next MPC meeting is scheduled for June, and between now and then, oil prices, monsoon forecasts and the conflict’s trajectory will tell us a great deal more.

Plan for what you know, and build in room for what you don’t.

The writer is CEO of Bankbazaar.com