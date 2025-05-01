MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
GST collection hits 'highest-ever' Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, up 12.6% year-on-year

April 2025 marks a new milestone for the indirect tax regime, with domestic revenue rising 10.7% and imports contributing nearly ₹47,000 crore

PTI Published 01.05.25, 03:38 PM
Representational Image File picture

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Thursday.

The GST mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in April.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

