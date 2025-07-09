MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 July 2025

Goyal says FTAs with UK, UAE, Australia will unlock global markets for Indian farmers

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland

PTI Published 09.07.25, 08:43 PM
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal PTI

Free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed markets such as Australia, UAE and UK will provide greater market access for the domestic agri sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said that despite the global slowdown, India's agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery exports stood at Rs 4 lakh crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are doing FTAs with developed markets...Australia, UAE, EFTA, UK...through these agreements, we have opened up new markets for our agri sector," Goyal said here at an event.

India implemented trade pacts with Australia and the UAE in 2022. FTA with the four-nation European bloc, EFTA, was signed in March 2024, and it is expected to be implemented later this year.

The trade pact with the UK was announced in May. It is likely to be signed soon.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Piyush Goyal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC’s voter roll overhaul set to hit Bengal after Bihar, officials briefed, report claims

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on June 26 questioned the Election Commission's new voter list guidelines ahead of the Bihar elections, comparing them to the NRC process
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

For too long, India has refused to comply with our request for Hasina's extradition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT