Google brings built-in AI features to Chrome for users in India, adds support for 8 Indic Languages

Google on Wednesday announced the integration of built-in artificial intelligence (AI) features into its Chrome browser for users in India, saying the move is aimed at making browsing more intuitive, secure and productive.

As part of the rollout, the company said the new capabilities will support more than 50 languages, including several Indic languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

"Google today announced it is bringing many of Chrome's latest AI features, including Gemini in Chrome, to users across India," the company said in a release.

The features are built on the company’s latest Gemini 3.1 model and are designed to help users search for and understand information more efficiently, enabling them "to get the most out of their browser".

According to Google, the AI-powered tools will first be available on desktop and iOS devices.

Charmaine Dsilva, Director, Product Management for Chrome, Google said: "The browser is where we get work done, learn new things and connect with the world.

"With AI built directly into Chrome, we're aiming to make browsing the web even more intuitive, secure and helpful, and for users to have more proactive and intelligent experiences. We're thrilled for India to be one of the first markets to experience this transformation after the US, underscoring the country's enthusiasm and potential for driving the future of AI and emerging technologies across the globe," Dsilva said.

The company said the integration will allow users to interact with a browsing assistant without switching tabs.

With Gemini in Chrome, users can multitask and instantly get assistance with ongoing tasks directly from their browser. By clicking the icon in the top-right corner of the current tab, users can start chatting with a personalised browsing assistant.

Google explained that Chrome’s built-in AI can summarise long web pages, help generate a pop quiz for exam preparation, and even remember previously visited pages so users can close tabs they had saved for later.

The integration also extends to Gmail, allowing users to compose and send emails without leaving the page they are currently on. By opening the side panel and asking the assistant to send an email, users can draft messages, make edits if needed, and send them with a single click.