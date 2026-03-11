IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns after flight cancellations and regulator scrutiny

IndiGo’s chief executive Pieter Elbers has resigned, an abrupt departure following months of scrutiny over the carrier’s failure to plan properly for pilot ​rest and duty rules that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline has a roughly ​65 per cent market share in India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. It cancelled 4,500 flights in December in what was the biggest crisis in IndiGo’s 20-year history. Regulators later reprimanded Elbers for “inadequate overall ​oversight of flight operations and crisis management”.

Though IndiGo only released Elbers’ resignation letter that cited “personal reasons” for the exit, ​the airline’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia, who will be in charge in the interim, referred to the cancellations in an internal memo he sent on his new role.

“What happened last December should never have taken place,” he said in the email, where he also thanked employees for working tirelessly during the December crisis.

Elbers, a former KLM ​Royal Dutch Airlines executive, had shared the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year, basking ‌in IndiGo’s role as the host airline for an aviation event.

The airline industry veteran had faced intense pressure in the weeks following the mass cancellations in December, after IndiGo admitted to misjudging the number of pilots it would need after new duty and rest rules that came into effect on November 1.

In the aftermath, India’s aviation regulator fined ​IndiGo ₹22 crore and reprimanded several ​senior executives.

Accused of creating artificial scarcity, IndiGo also faced criticism from the Competition Commission of India, which ordered an investigation into IndiGo’s massive flight cancellations, finding prima facie evidence that the carrier’s dominance hurt the aviation market.

In his resignation letter, Elbers said, “It has been both an honour and a privilege to serve as IndiGo’s CEO these past years since September 2022.”

IndiGo confirmed his resignation in a press release and said, “With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation’s CEO.”

IndiGo’s shares have fallen 13.5 per cent ​this year, due to the financial impact of the cancellations and more recently, disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia that led to large portions of the airspace being shut, compounding impact from an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan.