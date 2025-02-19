Google agrees to pay USD 340 million to settle Italian tax case

Italian prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million Euro (USD 340 million) settlement.

Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation against Google for failure to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015-2019. The investigation focused on revenues from the sale of advertising, and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google acknowledged the settlement in statement, saying it resolves “a tax audit ... without litigation.”

Tech giant Google previously paid over USD 1 billion to French authorities to settle a years long dispute over allegations of tax fraud.