Gold prices breach $3000 per ounce amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty

The relentless rise of gold has taken prices of the precious metal above the psychologically key $3,000 per ounce mark for the first time, as geopolitical and economic uncertainty sent investors rushing into the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold hit a record $3,004.86 per ounce on Friday, marking its thirteenth all-time high in 2025. Prices have already climbed 14 per cent this year, after surging 27 per cent in 2024.

Since the start of US President Donald Trump’s administration, protectionist policies have jolted global markets, with his tariffs triggering swift retaliation from China and Canada.

“With equity markets selling off and unpredictable political risks, we are starting to see a return of Western investors to gold, which could propel it to much higher levels,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.

“We consider gold as an ‘insurance policy’ and source of liquidity in difficult market environments.”

Tariffs fuel inflation fears and trade tensions, driving investors to gold as a safe-haven hedge.

Meanwhile, gold stocks in COMEX-approved warehouses hit a record 40.56 million ounces, as traders rushed to cover positions amid tariff uncertainty. But inflows have slowed in recent weeks.

ETF demand

Investor demand for gold is surging, with physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recording their largest weekly inflow since March 2022, according to the World Gold Council’s February data.

The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, saw holdings rise to 907.82 metric tonnes on February 25, the highest since August 2023.

“There will likely be increased flows into safe-haven assets such as gold, especially as investors move away from equity growth stocks amid rising uncertainties and future concerns,” said Dina Ting, head of global index portfolio management at Franklin Templeton.

She noted that while investment strategies vary, a 5 per cent to 10 per cent gold allocation can offer effective diversification.