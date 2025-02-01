Fiscal deficit for FY25 at 4.8% of GDP; 4.4% for FY26: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The fiscal deficit for FY25 has been pegged at 4.8 per cent of GDP and at 4.4 per cent for FY26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget 2025-26, she said net market borrowings are estimated at Rs 11.54 lakh crore for next fiscal year.

The finance minister also said the government will set up a high-level committee for regulatory reforms on all non-financial sectors.

She also said NaBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development) will set up partial credit enhancement facility for corporate bonds.

Investment friendliness index of states will be launched this year, Sitharaman further said.

