regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Exports fall 2.38% to $36.43 billion in January from $37.32 billion a year ago: Govt data

Imports increased by 10.28% to $59.42 billion last month compared to $53.88 billion in January 2024

PTI Published 17.02.25, 02:50 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's merchandise exports dipped by 2.38 per cent to USD 36.43 billion in January against USD 37.32 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Monday.

Imports increased by 10.28 per cent to USD 59.42 billion last month compared to USD 53.88 billion in January 2024.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at USD 22.99 billion during the month under review.

During April-January period this fiscal, exports increased by 1.39 per cent to USD 358.91 billion and imports by 7.43 per cent to USD 601.9 billion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

