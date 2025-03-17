Exports contract to $36.91 billion in February, trade deficit narrows

India's exports declined for the fourth month in a row in February to USD 36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties.

The country's exports stood at USD 41.41 billion in the same month a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, trade deficit in February narrowed to USD 14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to USD 50.96 billion in February, according to commerce ministry data.

Cumulatively, during the April-February period this fiscal year, merchandise and services exports rose 6.24 per cent to USD 750.53 billion as against USD 706.43 billion in the year-ago period.

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the four months between November and February.

Merchandise exports were at USD 36.43 billion in January compared to USD 37.32 billion a year ago. In December, it stood at USD 38.01 billion against USD 38.39 billion in December 2023, while such outward shipments declined to USD 32.11 billion in November 2024 from USD 33.75 billion in the year-ago month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.