China tells tech firms to stop buying Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips, Financial Times reports

China's internet regulator has ordered top technology firms to halt purchases of Nvidia artificial intelligence chips and cancel existing orders as part of a broader push to cut reliance on US technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Shares of the US company were down 1 per cent in premarket trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successive US administrations have restricted China's access to advanced chips, prompting Beijing to press domestic firms to turn away from American suppliers, hitting industry leaders like Nvidia.

The move comes days after China accused the company of violating its anti-monopoly law, marking the latest flare-up in the trade war with Washington.

Also Read China says preliminary probe shows US chip giant Nvidia violated anti-monopoly law

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) directed companies including ByteDance and Alibaba this week to terminate their testing and orders of the RTX Pro 6000D, the report said, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The fresh ban is stronger than the earlier guidance from regulators that focused on the H20, the previous version of Nvidia's China-tailored AI chip, the report said.

Also Read Trump hints at allowing Nvidia to sell toned-down AI chip in China despite US security concerns

Nvidia, Alibaba and Bytedance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Nvidia's RTX6000D, its newest artificial intelligence chip tailored for the Chinese market, has seen only lukewarm demand with some major tech firms opting not to place order, Reuters first reported earlier this week.

Several companies had indicated they would order tens of thousands of the RTX Pro 6000D and had started testing and verification work with Nvidia's server suppliers before telling them to stop the work after receiving the CAC order, the FT reported.

Nvidia started producing chips tailored for the Chinese market after former US President Joe Biden banned the company from exporting its most powerful products to China, in an effort to rein in Beijing’s progress on AI.

Beijing’s regulators have recently summoned domestic chipmakers such as Huawei and Cambricon, as well as Alibaba and search engine giant Baidu, which also make their own semiconductors, to report how their products compare against Nvidia’s China chips, according to one of the people with knowledge of the matter.

The Financial Times reported last month that China’s chipmakers were seeking to triple the country’s total output of AI processors next year.

China’s regulators, including the CAC, have warned tech companies against buying Nvidia’s H20, asking them to justify having purchased them over domestic products, the FT reported last month.

The RTX Pro 6000D, which the company has said could be used in automated manufacturing, was the last product Nvidia was allowed to sell in China in significant volumes.