China lifts curbs on rare earth magnet exports to India: Reports

China has lifted restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets to India and assured support on critical sectors including fertilisers and infrastructure, according to media reports.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday evening, where the two leaders held what was described as “substantive” discussions.

Wang Yi, according to a CNBC-TV18 report also quoted later by Reuters, assured that Beijing is addressing three of India’s pressing concerns — supplies of fertilisers, rare earth magnets and tunnel-boring machines.

These sectors are vital for India’s agriculture, high-tech industries, and infrastructure development.

Wang is scheduled to hold further discussions with national security advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China’s refusal to loosen restrictions on rare earth exports is seen as a major bargaining chip for Beijing in global trade talks, including the ongoing tariff war with US President Donald Trump.