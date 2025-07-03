MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Quad group to work on critical mineral supply, eyes China’s market control

The decision on rolling out the 'Quad Critical Minerals Initiative' was announced after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping in the US capital on Tuesday

PTI Published 03.07.25, 10:18 AM
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar during a Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar during a Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday. PTI

The Quad grouping has launched an ambitious initiative to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals under a broader goal to strengthen economic security amid concerns over China’s coercive tactics, including price manipulation and restrictions on the export of the vital resources.

The decision on rolling out the “Quad Critical Minerals Initiative” was announced after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping in the US capital on Tuesday.

Critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and graphite are considered vital for high-end technology products, including electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and battery storage. China has been a dominant player in the critical minerals supply chain globally.

The meeting was attended by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

