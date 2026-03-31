CBIC streamlines rules for e-commerce export, courier trade to boost businesses

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has operationalised a set of comprehensive reforms to strengthen and streamline e-commerce exports and broader courier-based imports and exports, with effect from April 1.

These reforms include the complete removal of the Rs 10 lakh value cap per consignment on courier exports, the introduction of a streamlined framework for handling returned and rejected parcels and a legally backed Return to Origin (RTO) mechanism for uncleared shipments, aimed at enhancing ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

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It will also reduce logistics inefficiencies and strengthen India's global export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, artisans and start-ups, it added.

As part of these reforms, it said, the existing value limit of Rs 10 lakh for commercial export consignments through courier mode has been removed.

This measure is expected to significantly boost exports, especially for e-commerce exporters, by allowing greater flexibility in shipment value and enabling seamless exports through the courier mode, eliminating the need to divert such shipments to conventional air or sea cargo solely due to value restrictions, it said.

These initiatives were announced in the Budget presented in Parliament last month.

In order to address congestion and delays in the disposal of uncleared or unclaimed imported goods at International Courier Terminals, CBIC has introduced a Return to Origin (RTO) facility.

Under this facility, goods that remain uncleared or unclaimed for more than 15 days and are not prohibited, restricted or under enforcement hold may be returned to the origin following a simplified procedure, it said, adding, this is expected to ease congestion at courier terminals and improve logistics efficiency.

CBIC has also simplified the procedure for the re-import of returned or rejected goods, including those relating to e-commerce exports.

A risk-based approach has been adopted in place of consignment-wise verification, and necessary amendments have been carried out in the relevant notification.

In addition, it said, a dedicated return module has been developed in the Express Cargo Clearance System to facilitate smooth processing of such returns.

These reforms are supported by system-based enhancements and process simplifications aimed at improving the overall efficiency of courier-based trade, it said, adding that the measures are expected to reduce dwell time, lower transaction costs, and provide significant relief to exporters, logistics operators and other stakeholders involved in international courier trade, especially e-commerce.

The introduction of these measures marks another important milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to promote ease of doing business, strengthen India's e-commerce export ecosystem and enhance the country's competitiveness in global trade.

"The CBIC has carried out amendments in the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations 2010 vide Notification 33/2026-Customs (NT) and Courier Imports and Exports (Clearance) Regulations, 1998 vide Notification 34/2026-Customs (NT)," it said.

Further, Circular No 17/2026-Customs explaining the amendments and detailing the operational modalities has also been issued on Tuesday, it added.