Carlsberg India files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

Carlsberg India Ltd, the Indian arm of Danish brewing major Carlsberg Group, has filed confidential papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for a proposed initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Thursday.

The brewer submitted a confidential pre-filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (PDRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 1, 2026, according to a company statement.

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"Carlsberg India Limited has submitted a confidential Pre-Filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (PDRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 1, 2026," the company said.

The filing marks a significant step in Carlsberg India's plans to tap the Indian capital markets.

However, the company did not disclose the size of the proposed issue or the amount it intends to raise through the public offering.

"The progress and timing of the potential IPO will depend on a number of factors, including regulatory review and approvals, as well as prevailing market conditions," it said.

With this move, Carlsberg joins a growing list of multinational companies looking to tap India's equity markets. South Korean conglomerates -- Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics -- have already listed their Indian subsidiaries to unlock shareholder value.

In February, Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen had said the company was considering listing its India business as part of its strategy to unlock value for shareholders.

The size, valuation and timing of the proposed IPO will depend on regulatory approvals, market conditions and other factors, people familiar with the development added.

Carlsberg operates in India through popular beer brands such as Tuborg, Carlsberg Elephant and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc. The company launched the French wheat beer brand, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, in India last year to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing premium beer segment.

The filing comes at a time when activity in India's primary market is gaining momentum, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and improving investor sentiment. In June alone, six companies launched their maiden public offerings.

Moreover, Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed their draft papers with the Sebi in June, paving the way for two of the largest public offerings in the country's capital market history.