MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 January 2026

Case grows to roll back demonetisation era 78 per cent tax on undisclosed income

Expert says the harsh levy introduced as a temporary deterrent now hurts genuine taxpayers and should revert to earlier rates to restore fairness

Narayan Jain Published 29.01.26, 05:49 AM
tax on undisclosed income

Representational picture Sourced by the Telegraph

There is a case for the government to revisit the steep tax and penalty on undisclosed income, which was sharply tightened in the aftermath of demonetisation. What was conceived as a deterrent for a specific, extraordinary period has since hardened into a permanent burden.

The effective income tax payable under section 115BBE of the Income Tax Act is 78 per cent (including surcharge and cess) plus a penalty of 10 per cent in case any addition is made by the tax officer by not accepting loans or share capital or any other amount credited in the books of account of a taxpayer or making an addition for alleged unexplained investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rate was initially 30 per cent and was raised sharply post-demonetisation to make it significantly costlier to bring unaccounted money into the system, and was understood to be for the limited purpose of that exceptional event, applicable only to the financial year 2016-17 (assessment year 2017-18). Nearly a decade later, the taxpayers continue to be unnecessarily burdened, and the budget may help restore balance by bringing the rate back to the original 30 per cent.

Jain is a tax advocate

RELATED TOPICS

Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income And Assets) Act Income Tax
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash curse fells another leader, Ajit Pawar jet catches fire in poor visibility

Pawar is the third major politician from Maharashtra to die of unnatural causes in the last two decades
US President Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

There's another beautiful armada floating toward Iran right now. I hope they make a deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT