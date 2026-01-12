British cycling brand Muddyfox forays into Indian market with 18 models across segments

British iconic bicycle brand Muddyfox on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of 18 models across segments, in partnership with distribution firm Ananta Ventures.

The company said it has entered into an agreement with Ananta Ventures — which operates a strong dealer network in India through its home-grown bicycle brands Roam and Kylon — appointing it as the exclusive distributor for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Ananta Ventures, we will work with them to establish a strong market base in the country. Our products currently have a strong European flavour, teaming up with team Ananta will help identify the needs of the Indian consumer, and we will happily adapt to match those requirements,” said Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific region.

Muddyfox’s product portfolio includes mountain, road and hybrid bicycles, along with cycling apparel and accessories.

The company said it has introduced 18 bike models in the first phase, imported as semi-knocked down units, covering a wide range of segments and age groups — including mountain and hybrid bikes, as well as models for women and children.

It added that more models will be rolled out based on demand patterns and that there are plans to introduce a broad range of accessories to support and complement sales.

Founded in the mid-1980s, Muddyfox is regarded as a pioneering British premium brand that played a key role in introducing mountain biking in the UK and European markets, and today has a presence across the United States, Europe and Asia.

“We have two brands, Roam and Kylon, to meet the requirements of price-sensitive customers in India. Muddyfox will add a new segment and expand our portfolio and consumer offerings. We believe there are buyers looking for high-quality, premium brand products with a great riding experience,” said Ajit Gandhi, Managing Partner at Ananta Ventures.