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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Britain slaps $516,000 fine on Apple unit over Russia sanctions breach

Apple says it followed the laws in countries where the company operates, and takes sanctions compliance 'extremely seriously'

Reuters Published 30.03.26, 05:25 PM
UK fines Apple unit

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Britain said it had issued a 390,000 pound ($516,000) penalty to Ireland-based Apple Distribution International Limited, a subsidiary of the US-based technology giant, over a breach of its Russia sanctions.

A notice from the government on Monday said ADI had made funds available to a designated person without a licence in relation to two payments in 2022.

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Apple said it followed the laws in countries where the company operates, and takes sanctions compliance "extremely seriously."

"After identifying two payments to a developer that days earlier had become affiliated with a sanctioned entity, we promptly and proactively reported our finding to the UK government," it said in a statement.

"We are constantly working to enhance our already robust compliance protocols, which are consistent with industry standards." ($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

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