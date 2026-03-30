Britain slaps $516,000 fine on Apple unit over Russia sanctions breach

Britain said it had issued a 390,000 pound ($516,000) penalty to Ireland-based Apple Distribution International Limited, a subsidiary of the US-based technology giant, over a breach of its Russia sanctions.

A notice from the government on Monday said ADI had made funds available to a designated person without a licence in relation to two payments in 2022.

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Apple said it followed the laws in countries where the company operates, and takes sanctions compliance "extremely seriously."

"After identifying two payments to a developer that days earlier had become affiliated with a sanctioned entity, we promptly and proactively reported our finding to the UK government," it said in a statement.

"We are constantly working to enhance our already robust compliance protocols, which are consistent with industry standards." ($1 = 0.7556 pounds)