MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 February 2026

Bengal plans modernisation of 25 tier II cities signalling major urban push policy

State identifies towns from Howrah to Darjeeling, sets panel to protect residents and eyes global trade centre and cultural city projects under vote on account

Our Bureau Published 06.02.26, 05:30 AM
Bengal tier II city development

Bird's eye view of Howrah. File picture

The Bengal government has proposed to undertake an ambitious modernisation of Tier-II cities and towns of the state, signalling its intent on urban regeneration.

The state has identified 25 cities for this project which would be taken up without “adversely affecting the existing inhabitants of these cities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our government has decided to undertake holistic development of a number of cities of the state to make them into business-friendly, environment-friendly and employment-friendly modern cities with all amenities of modern life and digital infrastructure,” Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in her speech.

The modernisation will be taken up in Howrah, Diamond Harbour, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Barasat, Raiganj, Siliguri, Baharampur, Malda, Kalyani, Srirampur, Andal, Bankura, Purulia, Digha, Medinipur, Jhargram, the NKDA area, Gangarampur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling, she informed.

“The government will constitute a committee to explore how the project can be taken up without adversely affecting the existing inhabitants of these cities.

“The committee after completion of survey work will submit the report within December 2026,” the minister said in her speech.

The vote-on-account also proposed a global trade centre to be set up on government land through joint collaboration, apart from a “cultural city” at Baruipur.

Welcoming the move, Sushil Mohta, president of Credai West Bengal, said it would have a significant impact on urban infrastructure, and
the real estate industry is keen to partner with the state in the modernisation of these towns.

Sanjay Jain, managing director, of Siddha, added, “For developers, this integrated development push enhances infrastructure preparedness and supports the delivery of well-planned, future-ready projects aligned with evolving residential and commercial demand.”

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal Government Howrah Darjeeling
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over two-thirds of Air India Group planes identified with recurring defects: Govt data

In all, 377 aircraft have been identified as having recurring defects since January last year, of the total 754 aircraft analysed for such deficiencies across six scheduled airlines, the government tells Lok Sabha
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha
Quote left Quote right

I was high commissioner till 2018. I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT