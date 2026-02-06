Bengal plans modernisation of 25 tier II cities signalling major urban push policy

The Bengal government has proposed to undertake an ambitious modernisation of Tier-II cities and towns of the state, signalling its intent on urban regeneration.

The state has identified 25 cities for this project which would be taken up without “adversely affecting the existing inhabitants of these cities”.

“Our government has decided to undertake holistic development of a number of cities of the state to make them into business-friendly, environment-friendly and employment-friendly modern cities with all amenities of modern life and digital infrastructure,” Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in her speech.

The modernisation will be taken up in Howrah, Diamond Harbour, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Barasat, Raiganj, Siliguri, Baharampur, Malda, Kalyani, Srirampur, Andal, Bankura, Purulia, Digha, Medinipur, Jhargram, the NKDA area, Gangarampur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling, she informed.

“The government will constitute a committee to explore how the project can be taken up without adversely affecting the existing inhabitants of these cities.

“The committee after completion of survey work will submit the report within December 2026,” the minister said in her speech.

The vote-on-account also proposed a global trade centre to be set up on government land through joint collaboration, apart from a “cultural city” at Baruipur.

Welcoming the move, Sushil Mohta, president of Credai West Bengal, said it would have a significant impact on urban infrastructure, and

the real estate industry is keen to partner with the state in the modernisation of these towns.

Sanjay Jain, managing director, of Siddha, added, “For developers, this integrated development push enhances infrastructure preparedness and supports the delivery of well-planned, future-ready projects aligned with evolving residential and commercial demand.”